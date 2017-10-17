Three teenagers face trial after serious fire at Louth stables

Three 15-year-olds are due to stand trial on charges of causing thousands of pounds worth of damage at stables in Louth, following an alleged arson attack.

Over £4,300 worth of damage was caused at the stables following the fire on July 24 this year.

The three youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 16, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charge of arson.

The three youths were sent to face trial at the same court on Wednesday December 13.

They were all granted unconditional bail until this date.