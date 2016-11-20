Ticket sales take off for Scampton Airshow

Tickets are now on sale for next year’s hugely anticipated Scampton Airshow.

The county’s new airshow will take place on September 9 and 10 at the home of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team - The Red Arrows.

The event, which will raise funds to support the RAF Charitable Trust, promises two fun-filled family days out, each featuring a spectacular five-hour flying display showcasing aircraft from around the globe.

Airshow Director Paul Sall said whilst it was too early to announce participating aircraft, there was one display team he felt confident would star at the airshow.

“When looking at which exciting flying display participants we’d like to see featured at next September’s inaugural Scampton Airshow, the Red Arrows naturally come top of our list,” he said.

Tickets for the show can only be purchased in advance and are priced £39.

And the good news is, all under 16s will be able to enjoy the airshow free when accompanied by an adult ticket-holder.

For more info, visit www.scamptonairshow.com .