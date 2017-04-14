Tickets flying for new airshow in RAF Scampton

Visitors will be coming from far and wide on September 9 and 10 to witness the aerial spectacular at RAF Scampton.

The event will see the world famous RAF Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows performing their trademark combination of close formation and precision flying on home turf.

Those looking to attend Lincolnshire’s newest airshow are being encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Alison Price, of Scampton Airshow said: “The 2017 Airshow is already a soaring success with tickets selling fast.

“Airshow enclosures, which all include free on-airfield parking, are proving to be particularly popular, with 80% of Saturday tickets for the Flightline Grandstand and 75% of Lincolnshire Garden tickets already sold out.

“The Dambusters Enclosure tickets have also been popular, with over 50% already sold.”

The rush of ticket sales follows the announcement of the RAF’s participation in the inaugural Scampton Airshow.

Visitors will witness an impressive five-hour flying display, featuring flights from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight with the legendary Lancaster bomber and four iconic Spitfires, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, the show-stopping Typhoon and, of course, the world famous Red Arrows.

Alison added: “The response to the airshow has been phenomenal so get your ticket soon. Don’t be disappointed.”

Tickets are available from www.scamptonairshow.com or by calling 01522 396600.