Time to subscribe or renew East Lindsey green waste collections

East Lindsey residents can now renew or subscribe online for their green waste collections, which will start in April 2017.

For the annual fee of £40, East Lindsey District Council will provide 21 green waste collections throughout the year.

Anyone who currently subscribes to the Green Waste collection service will need to re-subscribe by February 24 to ensure a seamless transition to their new subscription. The last collection for anyone who does not re-subscribe will be during the two weeks prior to March 27.

Collections for anyone who subscribes for the first time by February 24 will start in the fortnight from March 27. Residents can still subscribe after this date but the start date may be later and the cost will remain the same but 21 collections cannot be guaranteed.

From mid-March, residents who have subscribed will receive a letter with full details including what time to present the bin, their collection day, and a sticker for the bin.

To subscribe or to find out more information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/greenwaste

Anyone who cannot subscribe online can do so by calling 0800 0855037 from January 9.