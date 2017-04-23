Toe-tapping film set to be shown in Louth

Sing Street, with its potent mix of music, melodrama and mawkish Irishness, is to be shown at Louth Film Club on Monday, April 24.

A youth (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), is growing up in 1980s Dublin and forms a band to escape his strained family life.

He always wants to impress the mysterious, beautiful girl he likes (Lucy Boynton).

The songs are great and will get you tapping your feet, the humour throughout is infectious, the love story is delightful and the ‘feelgood’ finale is wonderfully over-the- top.

The film starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

So don’t miss out on this exciting, feelgood film.

To see all the latest information on all of the Louth Film Club flicks upcoming during their 2017 season, please visit their website via: www.louthfilmclub.com.