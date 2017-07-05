Tollbar Trust meets with parents over future of Louth schools

Chief Executive of the Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, David Hampson, has met with parents of Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College (MDTC) and Cordeaux pupils to reassure them about the future of non-selective secondary education in Louth.

At the Monks’ Dyke site on Monday evening, more than 100 parents heard the Trust’s vision for a permanent solution for the town, after years of what Mr Hampson described as ‘a yo-yo effect’ between the two schools.

Cordeaux Academy.

Mr Hampson told MDTC parents that the school had suffered from low pupil numbers and lack of finance, and said that improvements would begin immediately - with an interim leadership team from the Trust moving in to the school on July 15 to work with existing leaders in preparation for its re-opening in September as a member of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.

As part of the changes, the school will be renamed Louth Academy.

Mr Hampson said that, with the huge support of Lincolnshire County Council, an investment programme will transform MDTC, including demolition of the block known as the Quad to make way for a student playground and staff car park, and refurbishment of every classroom. New toilets and changing rooms were also listed as top priorities.

He added that the academy will have a new uniform from September, which will be provided for all students free of charge, including incoming Year 7 students.

Mr Hampson continued: “From September 1, when both MDTC and Cordeaux Academy officially transfer to Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, we will begin consultation to combine the two schools to form one Louth Academy.

“The Trust will designate one site as lower school (Years 7 and 8) and one site as upper school (Years 9, 10, 11, and an academic Sixth Form).

“At the moment, MDTC has capacity for 1,500 students but has little more than 300. Cordeaux is bursting at the seams. Combining the two schools provides stability for student numbers and, therefore, stability for both schools and will provide the community with a real alternative to the grammar school for 11-16 and 16-18 education.”

Mr Hampson added that, following consultation, it is hoped that the two schools will become one Louth Academy from September 2018. Until then, the two schools will continue to run separately, as members of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.

• A further information evening for parents took place at Cordeaux Academy last night, after the Leader had gone to press. More updates as we have them.