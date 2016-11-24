Top referee Howard Webb is coming to Louth

Former Premier League football referee Howard Webb - who officiated in the FIFA World Cup final in 2010 - will be visiting Louth tomorrow (Friday) to sign copies of his new autobiography.

Mr Webb will be signing copies of ‘The Man In The Middle’ at MSR newsagents in Mercer Row tomorrow between 12.30pm and 2pm.

The autobiography was released in October, and copies cost £20 each.

Newsagent manager, Simon Davison, said the event will be a ‘big thing for the town’ as it’s not every day that a top flight referee comes to Louth, and he hopes that many people will go along to meet Mr Webb and pick up a signed copy of the book.