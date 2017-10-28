Touching tribute to popular Mablethorpe ex-Mayor

Mablethorpe district councillor Tony Howard has led a touching tribute to ex-Mayor of the resort Peter Jackson who recently passed away.

Peter Jackson, (86), died on Monday, October 16.

He was the mayor of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe during the mayoral year of 2005/2006.

Peter was a husband to wife Maureen, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was loved by all who knew him.

He was said to be a very popular figure in the town.

Close friend and fellow town and district councillor Tony Howard has spoken to the Leader about ‘a decent, benevolent man’, who he said had ‘outstanding integrity’.

“When asked to talk about Peter, I want to go into volumes - yet it is very difficult to find exactly the right words to convey his wonderful character,” Coun Howard explained.

“He came from a working class background and was a proud artisan.

“Nothing pleased him more than to stand back from his work knowing he had contributed to making something great from it - and it was great because second best did not exist in any job Peter turned his hand to.”

Coun Howard said that after Peter retired, he was elected to both the town and district council and was successful because people knew him and trusted him.

“In his time as a councillor I never once saw him lose his temper, yet, in his quiet, dignified way I’ve seen him sort out more problems than any loud mouth operator could ever dream of,” Coun Howard added.

“His patient determination saw him achieve so much for so many who turned to him because they knew he was dependable and honest.”

Coun Howard had known Peter for two decades and said that there was no greater feeling than to have him as his friend.

“I miss him tremendously and always will,” Coun Howard added.