Tougher penalties for dirty dog owners in East Lindsey

Dog owners who do not clear up after their pets in East Lindsey will face tougher penaties from next week.

As well as an increase in fines from £75 to £100, large areas of land, play parks and beaches in the summer have been identified where dogs are banned altogether.

The Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the District comes into force on Friday, October 20.

The PSPO replaces the existing Dog Control Order following a change in national legislation,

It makes it an offence not to remove dog faeces from public roads; private roads to which the public have access; public footpaths; private footpaths to which the public have access; and any other land that is open to the air and to which the public are entitled or permitted to have access.

In addition it:

l Bans dogs from any gated and fenced children’s play area with play equipment within the East Lindsey area.

l Bans dogs from Skegness, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe main beaches from May 1 to September 30.

l Makes it an offence not to place a dog on a lead when requested by any Police Constable, Police Community Support Officer or Council Officer. This will apply to any public open spaces.

Further dog bans will be put in place which will be managed locally by the respective Town and Parish Councils.

SKEGNESS

l To permanently exclude dogs from St Mary’s cemetery.

l To make St Clement’s Cemetery a dogs on leads area.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

l Seasonal dog ban on the beach and promenade 200 metres either side of the main Pullover in Chapel St Leonards between May 1 and September 30 each year.

l Dogs must be placed and kept on a lead at all times on the promenade 200 metres either side of the Main Pullover at Chapel St Leonards.

l Dogs must be placed and kept on a lead at all times on the Village Green.

ANDERBY

l Requirement to keep a dog on a lead on the sea wall path at Anderby in an area 270 metres to the south of the Pullover at Anderby Creek.

l No dogs to be allowed on an area of beach 270 metres to the south of the Pullover at Anderby Creek from May 1 and September 30 each year.

l To require a dog to be placed on a lead when requested to do so by an authorised person in the Parish of Anderby.

INGOLDMELLS

l Permanent exclusion of dogs at Queen Elizabeth Playing Field.

l Permanent exclusion of dogs at Glebe Park.

WAINFLEET ALL SAINTS

l Dogs on leads area for Northolme Cemetery, Spilsby Road, Wainfleet

Registered Blind Dog owners and Assistance Dogs are exempt from the order.