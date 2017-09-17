Tragic death of girl from Alford inspires fundraisers

An 11-year-old from Skegness has completed her latest epic fundraiser inspired by the death of an eight-year-old girl from Alford last month.

Lilly-Mai Ormrod completed a 5k colour run on Sunday.

It follows an 8k bubble run and a 32cm hair cut, all in aid of Funding Neuro – a pioneering treatment that Keira Wrenn, from Alford, received before her sad death.

In 2014, Keira was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma – a brain stem cancer in young people.

Lilly-Mai and Keira were family friends through Lilly-Mai’s mother, Lynette Pixie Ormrod, and Keira’s mother, Emma Wrenn.

The haircut event also saw Lilly-Mai donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or illness.

Through her fundraising, Lynette thinks that Lilly-Mai has developed as a person.

She said: “I am really proud of her, she has just flourished. I think she has found something in herself thanks to Keira.”

Lilly-Mai has raised £424.50 of her £1,000 target.

Search for Lilly-Mai’s DIPG Dashes on www.justgiving.com to support her efforts.