The annual Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Carnival is only a month away and this year’s event will see some very special visitors stop by to be part of the parade.

The new Transformers film is out in the cinemas now - but two of them will be coming into Sutton on Sea to be part of this year’s carnival day.

The will be taking place on Sunday, July 30, throughout the day.

It is set to be a fun day out for all!