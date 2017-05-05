BREAKING: Serious crash closes A1028 between Louth and Skegness

A serious crash has closed the A1028 in Lincolnshire this evening, Friday May 5.
The road is shut between Ulceby roundabout and Candlesby.
All emergency services are in attendance but police are advising motorists to take an alternative route
