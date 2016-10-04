Cyclist airlfited to hospital after being involved in serious crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision with a car while she was riding her bike.

Police appealing for witnesses to the serious collision which took place on the B1211 between Ulceby and Brocklesby, near to Newsham Lodge gate house at around 7:40am yesterday, Monday October 3.

The cyclist, a local woman in her 30s, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary via air ambulance with serious injuries. She remains in hospital today, Tuesday.

A Black Hyundai i10 Active and a white Raleigh ladies racing bike were involved.

Ewan Gell, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We are investigating this incident and know that both the cyclist and the black Hyundai were heading in the direction of Brocklesby from Ulceby.

“The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who saw the cyclist or car between the railway bridge and just past Newsham lodge gatehouse before the incident, or anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet made themselves known to the police.

“If you have information please call 101 quoting incident 50 of 3 October.”