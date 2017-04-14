Man arrested in connection with death of 23-year-old Chase Tate, found by Lincolnshire roadside

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a 23-year-old by dangerous driving in East Lindsey.

The 56-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Chase Tate.

The body of Chase Tate was found by the side of the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill Ulceby in January

Mr Tate, formerly known as Chase North, was found lying next to the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, near Alford in east Lincolnshire on January 7 this year.

Today a Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “I can confirm that a 56 year-old man from the Peterborough area has been arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently released under investigation.”

At the end of January a 23 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He is on police bail until May.

Chase’s body was found lying on the A1104 at 5am on Saturday, January 7 by a member of the public. A post mortem investigation revealed he suffered injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

Following the death Sergeant Dave Mitchell, the Senior Investigating Officer, had said: “Chase was a 23-year-old. He didn’t deserve to die. “Someone - and probably more than one person - knows what happened that has led to his death early on Saturday morning. “I cannot believe anyone wants his death on their conscience. “I am very open-minded about what has happened.

“It was dark, and Chase has been described as being unsteady on his feet and wearing dark clothing. “I appeal to anyone who knows anything to come and speak to us. I ask that anyone who had a visitor to their home or work, maybe a delivery or friends or relatives visiting who may have travelled on the A1104 in the area of Ulceby, between 4am and 6am on Saturday morning to call in. “Please think if you know anyone who could help us with information; let me decide if this is relevant information. “My officers are working tirelessly to identify the circumstances which have led to the untimely and very sad death of Chase Tate.”

In January police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder in relation to the death. He has now been released with no further action to be taken.