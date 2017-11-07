Man dies in hospital following crash in Tetney

A man has died following a crash in Tetney.

The collision took place in Station Road in Tetney at 6.30pm on Wednesday October 25 after a grey Alfa Romeo and a silver Peugeot 303 were involved in a collision.

The driver of the Alfa, a local man aged 44, was taken to hospital in Hull with serious injuries. A man driving the Peugeot was less seriously injured.

Sadly, the 44 year-old casualty did not survive his injuries and died in hospital on 1st November.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the Peugeot travelling towards Tetney, or the Alfa travelling in the opposite direction. Please call 101, quoting incident number 373 of 25th October.