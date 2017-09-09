Man killed and 10-year-old son airlifted to hospital after car and double decker bus collide on A15

A man has died in a collision on the A15 at Scampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7pm on Friday 8th September after a black Nissan Qashqai collided with a Stagecoach double decker bus.

The driver of the Nissan, a 44 year-old local man, sadly died. His 10 year-old son was airlifted to hospital in Sheffield where he remains with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Collision Investigation team would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken with officers at the scene. They would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles travelling on the A15 prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 426 of 8th September.