Motorist who crashed into police car on A16 tests positive for cocaine

A driver has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine having hit a police patrol car on the A16.
The incident took place just before 11am today, Tuesday September 12, on the A16 near Ulceby Cross.
A Peugeot 206 collided with a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Peugeot has been arrested after failing a roadside drug test.
Two officers from the police vehicle have gone to hospital to be checked over.
