Woman killed and two other seriously injured in head-on crash on A46 near Caistor

A woman has died following a head on collision on the A46 at Cabourne.

The collision involved a white VW Caddy van that was travelling towards Grimsby, and a red Renault Clio, travelling towards Caistor and occurred at 8.30pm last night, Thursday December 1.

The two drivers, a man in his 20s from the Caddy, and a woman in her 60s from the Clio, were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Sadly, a local woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the Clio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who saw either vehicle before the crash, or who witnessed the incident and have not yet made themselves known to the police, are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 381 of 1st December.