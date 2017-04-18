Travel no further now Mi Baby is in Louth

A new baby business has just opened its doors at 32 Upgate in Louth. Mi Baby is run by new parents Ben Arscott and his fiancé Charlotte Wright.

The couple were constantly having to travel to Lincoln to get new items for 10-week-old baby daughter Ameila, so decided to bring the amenities closer to Louth.

“We decided to start the business after having our own little girl who is 10 weeks old,” Ben explained.

“There was a gap in the market for this kind of business in Louth we felt, after we were constantly travelling out of town to get her anything.”

The shop stocks everything from travel systems and nursery furniture to clothes and shoes from newborn up to three years as well as toys.

They’re open; Tuesday to Saturday, 10am -4pm.

You can also find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mibabylouth.