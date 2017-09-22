Traveller vehicles take over car parks in Mablethorpe yet again

Around 20 traveller vehicles are currently occupying two car parks in Mablethorpe this afternoon (Friday, September 22).

The traveller vehicles are currently parked up in both the Station Road Car Park as well as the car park in Seacroft Road.

Traveller vehicles are also at the Seacroft Road car park in Mablethorpe.

East Lindsey District Council are aware of the situation and have said that they are already preparing the necessary legal papers to get them removed from the car parks.

This is third time in three years that traveller vehicles have taken over car parks in the resort illegally.

The Leader reported that a small number of vehicles returned in April 2016 - but quickly left a day later.

But the largest number of traveller vehicles, around 45 came to Mablethorpe in 2015 and stayed for nearly two weeks.

We will have more information on this story as it develops. Keeping checking our website for updates.