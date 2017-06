The treasurer of Friends of St James’s Church in Louth has retired after 21 years.

Malcolm Neal (pictured left) is passing on the books to Philip George (pictured right) who will now be taking on the role.

Chair of the group, Bill Wood (centre) paid tribute to Malcolm for his efforts and is pleased he has been re-elected as a trustee for the next three years.

Any new support or members are always welcome.

For more info, please email: billwood454@btinternet.com.