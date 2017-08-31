Triathletes in Louth qualify for World Triathlon Final

Six members of Louth Triathlon Club have qualified and are representing Great Britain in the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Grand Final 2017.

The finals are being held in Rotterdam between September 14-17. The triathletes might also bump into Jonathan Brownlee who is competiting in the elite race.

The Louth triathletes that have qualified are: Ross McGregor, Laura Stott-Allworthy, Jon Broomfield and Glenn Bonner, who will compete in the 30-34 age group.

Harriet Johnson is taking part in the 35-39 age group and John Sharp will be part of those competing in the 70-75 age category.

Many members of the club will be participating in the Louth Triathlon on Sunday, September 3, from 8-11am and would be happy to talk to anyone interested in learning more about the sport.

