Tributes to ‘much loved Louth lad’ Richard Madge

Family and friends have paid tribute to ‘much-loved lad’ Richard Madge, who tragically died at the age of 29 at the weekend.

Richard’s only sibling, Emma, told the Leader that her brother would be ‘missed by all’ following his sudden death on Sunday afternoon (January 29).

Floral tributes left at the door of Richard Madges home after his sudden death.

Speaking on behalf of her family, Emma said: “We are mourning a great loss, like everybody. He was such a much-loved ‘lad’.

“He touched so many people’s lives, with his one-off personality which will be greatly missed by all.

“Love you forever and always, Richard Padge Madge.

“Love from Emma and Ellie, Nana, Auntie Anne and John, Auntie Yvonne and Steve, Dad, Amy and Amelia, Nick and Shaun, Chris and Nadine, Helen and Mark, and all that loved him.”

Richard, of Aswell Street, also leaves behind his much-loved daughter, Amelie (7).

On Facebook, dozens of Richard’s friends left touching tributes in his memory.

Shannon North said: “You’ll be sadly missed mate Richard”, and Thomas Horace David Cram added: “A great guy through and through. You will be missed mate. My heart goes out to his family.”

Lee Sinclair added that Richard was ‘one of the nicest lads I’ve had the pleasure to call a mate’.

Other tributes came from those who played football alongside Richard in the Leisure Leagues Louth.

Stevie Goy posted: “One hell of a player – proud to play with him and great mates off the pitch.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.25pm on Sunday, we attended the sudden death of a 29-year-old man in Aswell Street.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and it is a coroner’s matter.”

They added the cause of death will be a matter for an inquest.