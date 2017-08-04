Tributes to ‘Princess Keira’ after brave battle with illness

Have your say

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in for eight-year-old Keira Wrenn, from Alford, who sadly passed away earlier this week following a long battle with ill-health.

Keira passed away peacefully at Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby on Wednesday afternoon (August 2).

As reported previously, Keira’s brave battle with a rare form of brain cancer, following her diagnosis in August 2014, touched the hearts of thousands of people both locally and around the world.

Through the ‘Princess Keira’s Dream’ group on Facebook, more than 4,000 well-wishers followed Keira’s progress over the last three years, with her mum Emma posting regular updates.

Dozens of tributes, pictures and poems have been posted over the last two days, in memory of Keira.

A statement from St Andrew’s Hospice said: “Keira is a much loved daughter to Emma and Don, sister to Dominic and Tamzin, and granddaughter to Julie and Paul.

“A service to celebrate Keira’s life will be held at St Wilfred’s Church in Alford at 1pm on Friday August 18.

“There will be a balloon release after the service - if attendees wish to participate, please bring a red or gold balloon.

“Following this there will be a short service at Alford crematorium for family and close friends only.

“Family have requested a bright and vibrant dress code to reflect Keira’s personality.

“Family flowers only please, if desired donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Andy’s at St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby and Funding Neuro.”