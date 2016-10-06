Triple defibrillator joy for town thanks to Louth Lions

Three brand new defibrillators have recently been purchased for use in the Louth area thanks to the Louth and District Lions.

The machines were able to be purchased thanks to recent funds raised from the annual Louth and District Lions Duck Race.

Plus they received a donation of £2,000 from the Louth branch of Santander.

One of the defibrillators has now been placed at the Trinity Centre based in Eastgate.

Another one is with the Exercise and Activity Community A Team from Magna Vitae.

They provide a number of classes in the more rural parts of the Louth area.

Plus the final one has been placed on the wall of the Louth Indoor Market near the entrance from New Street.

This is thanks to the support of the owner of the indoor market.

The Louth Lions would like to thank the local community, the businesses in Louth and Santander for their support and generosity in supporting and donating towards these new defibrillators.

Several members of the community who work in and around the town centre have volunteered and have now been trained in the use of the defibrillator should the need arise in the town centre.

Louth Lions would also like to thank these people for undergoing the training.