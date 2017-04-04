Trust work continues in Louth

Members of Louth Navigation Trust have been busy working at the Riverhead at the start of a programme of work parties and they can now easily be spotted in their new LNT vests from local firm AJ Embroidery.

Work parties are gathering helpers from www.nextdoor.co.uk, together with the Menshed in Thames Street.

The major pruning and brash clearance has been done in advance of the bird breeding season and manual maintenance of the towpath will continue.

To find out how you can get involved, email: secretary@louthcanal.org.uk.