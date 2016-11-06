Trusthorpe host bell ringers from around the country

Trusthorpe Church, which is only one of a few churches in the country which has a three-bell tower hosted bell ringers from around the country last week.

The coastal church welcomed John Sunderland and his team of bell ringers, with members from London, Essex, Chichester, Portsmouth, Maidstone, Redditch, Leeds, Leicester, Aberdeen and even Forest of Dean, who all came along to have a go on the bells.

The bell tower has recently been refurbished.

The church is now in the process of raising enough funds to be able to get the church clock renovated and put back into working order once again.

Trusthorpe Church dates back to the early 1300s, but there is little that remains of the orginal building besides the side pillars of the chancel arch and the font.

Members of the church’s own ‘Trusthorpe Clanger’ team were proud to play host to this group of excellent bell ringers.

It was also good for the village to hear ringing of such a high standard.

Pictured is John Sunderland, Stuart Heath and Ian Stonehouse.

They came from Portsmouth, Essex and South London.