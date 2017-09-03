Tuesday Club on the coast receives extra funds thanks to Mayor’s Appeal

The Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Tuesday Club recently received a cheque from former Mayor, Councillor Joyce Taylor.

She presented to them, the lump sum of £1,656 from when she was Mayor of the town earlier this year.

The Tuesday Club members were enjoying a garden party and cream teas when they received the money.

Now that her time in office has ended, Ms Taylor is heading out and about to present her final funds that were raised.

She is due to give out cash to her other good causes in the coming days and weeks.