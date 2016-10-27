TV date for ‘Bargain Hunt’ couple from Louth

Steve and Tina Brown, from Louth, will appear on our television screens on Monday (October 31) when their episode of ‘Bargain Hunt’ will be broadcast.

Tune in to BBC One at 12.15pm and cheer on Steve and Tina (otherwise known as ‘the Blue Team’) and find out how they fared on the big day.

To find out more about their bargain-hunting adventure, read our previous article at: http://www.louthleader.co.uk/news/will-a-louth-couple-get-that-golden-gavel-as-they-are-set-to-appear-on-bargain-hunt-1-7605413