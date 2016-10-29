TV star Matt Baker to visit Lincolnshire as part of The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge

TV star Matt Baker will be coming to Lincolnshire as part of The One Show’s annual Rickshaw Challenge in aid of Children in Need next month.

Matt and his team of six young cyclists will be passing through the county on the fifth and sixth day of their tour including taking in the sights of places such as; Caistor, Donnington on Bain, Belchford, Ulceby Cross and through to Skegness.

Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge

They will then be passing through Wrangle, Boston, Wyberton, Kirton, Sutterton, Fosdyke and Sutton Bridge on their way to King’s Lynn.

The team will be setting off on Friday, November 11, from Jedburgh and will be passing through Lincolnshire on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, and should be finished their ride on the 18th.

This is the sixth year Matt has taken a team of cyclists on the 470-mile journey from the Scottish market town of Jedburgh to central London to raise money for BBC children in need.

They will be supported throughout their journey by Alex Jones who will be cheering them on from the studio.

Since starting six years ago the challenge it has raised more than £12 million for children in need.

The young riders will be keeping with tradition as they not only partake in the 470 mile ride but they will also be delivering speeches to a live audience explaining their reasons for taking on the challenge.

The team are hoping that their efforts will not only raise money for the charity but also awareness of the real difference children in need is making in the lives of disadvantaged children and young people’s lives across the UK.

Speaking about this years challenge Matt Baker said: “Every year I am inspired by the incredible young people who take on the Rickshaw Challenge, and this year is no different.

“The six young riders in team Rickshaw have faced major challenges in their lives already, but thanks to the charity they have been able to overcome so much; and now they feel ready to give back.

“We hope the public will rally behind them to help raise more money for BBC children in need. It really does make such a difference.”

Alex Jones added: “I am delighted that the Rickshaw Challenge is returning this year. Last year we were amazed by the outpouring of support from people across the UK who gave to the challenge and followed the riders on their extraordinary journey.

“This year’s team is brilliant, so we’re calling on everyone to show their support once more and push Team Rickshaw to another successful year!”

The one show viewers will be able to follow Team Rickshaw’s progress on the show each day, but the full route - including a real time update of the Rickshaw’s progress - is also available online at http://pudsey.viewranger.com/.

Children in Need’s supports 2,400 projects in communities across the UK that are helping children facing a range of disadvantages for example, poverty and deprivation; children who have been the victims of abuse or neglect or diabled young people.

To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text the word TEAM to 70405. To donate £10 text TEAM to 70410. Texts will cost your donation plus the standard network charge. All of your donation will go to BBC children in need. You must be 16 or over and please ask for the bill payer’s permission. For more information and full terms and conditions go to bbc.co.uk/pudsey. The text to donate service will close on December 31, 2016.