Two Grayscroft coaches stolen and dumped in Grimsby

Two coaches have been stolen from Mablethorpe-based company Grayscroft Coaches in the last fortnight, before being left abandoned in Grimsby.

The most recent incident took place earlier this week, with a single-decker Grayscroft school bus being taken from South Reston overnight on February 7-8 and driven towards the Grimsby area, where it was then left abandoned in Milton Road on the Nunsthorpe estate.

Just over a week earlier, on Monday January 30, a double-decker Grayscroft bus was taken from Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate.

Again, the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Milton Road.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “We were called at 8am yesterday (Wednesday February 8) reporting an abandoned red and grey single decker bus on Milton Road, Grimsby. The bus has now been recovered after being stolen in an incident in Lincolnshire.

“A further bus was found abandoned on Milton Road, Grimsby, on Monday January 30.”

A Grayscroft Coaches spokesman added: “A vehicle was taken without our consent from the East Lindsey area and taken to Grimsby.

“No damage nor theft of fuel was undertaken, the vehicle just left abandoned.

“There was no effect to our daily operations, all our vehicles are GPS tracked so we knew immediately where the vehicle was.

“I can confirm a similar incident did take place a few weeks ago. Steps are being taken to ensure an event such as this does not happen again.”

• If you have any information about either incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident numbers 46 (January 30) or incident 44 (February 8).