Two males arrested following second drugs raid in Mablethorpe

Two males are currently in Skegness custody after officers completed a successful MDA (Misuse of Drugs Act) warrant at an address in Mablethorpe today (Thursday, September 14).

Two men, aged 21 and 24 were arrested this morning and are currently being held in custody.

Inspector Matt Bennison, of the Coast Area Neighbourhood Policing Team, would like to assure people that the team is aware of recent concerns about the supply and use of drugs across the area.

“We will continue to mount operations like this in the area, and we strongly encourage the public to continue reporting suspicious activity to their local police team on 101,” he said.

This is the second drugs raid to happen in the town within the last few weeks.

The first raid took place in the coastal resort on July 28 at a property in Victoria Road.

There is no evidence at this time to show that the raids are connected.

Anyone who does have concerns or suspicions are advised to contact 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.