Two men charged after police officers were assaulted in Louth

Two men have been charged after they assaulted police officers from Louth on Sunday morning (October 22).

The police were called to an incident at a shop in Newbridge Hill when two men were seen to be acting suspiciously.

Jonathon West, 26, from Warwick Avenue in Grimsby, was charged with common assault, criminal damage and a further two charges of assault with intent to resist arrest.

A 17-year-old man was also charged with criminal damage, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Both of the men recently appeared at Lincoln District Magistrates’ Court and have been released on bail.