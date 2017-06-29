Two pupils sent to hospital after Alford school bus window smash

Two pupils from John Spendluffe Technology College have been sent to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after a school bus window was smashed by a branch this morning (Thursday).

The Grayscroft bus was travelling between Mablethorpe and Alford at around 8.45am today when one of the front windows on the upper deck was struck by a branch from a nearby tree, on the A157 between Withern and Maltby le Marsh.

Glass could be been scattered on the floor at the front of the top of deck of the bus this morning. (Photo: submitted).

The bus was transporting pupils to John Spendluffe and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford.

The two pupils in the top-left front row seats, who are in Key Stage Three at John Spendluffe, were taken to hospital after being hit by pieces of broken glass. No other pupils were injured.

Joyce Shorrock, deputy head at John Spendluffe, confirmed that the two pupils were taken to hospital ‘merely as a precaution’.

She added that the school, as always, would be communicating with parents and investigating any concerns raised.

Meanwhile Steve Mackay, transport manager at Grayscroft Coaches, confirmed that the incident had taken place.

Mr Mackay said that, contrary to rumours, the bus in question did not have a cracked window before it was hit by the branch this morning.

He said that another Grayscroft coach does indeed have a crack in its upper front window, but it is currently out-of-service until it has been repaired.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they received a call to the scene at 8.47am today, and they are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to call them on 101, quoting incident number 84 of June 29.