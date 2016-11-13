UKIP, Lincolnshire Independents and Lib Dems confirm by-election candidates

This weekend, three more political parties have officially chosen their candidates for the upcoming Sleaford & North Hykeham by-election which was triggered by resignation of Conservative MP Stephen Phillips.

The United Kingdom Independent Party (UKIP) have selected Victoria Ayling, who is a Lincolnshire County Councillor (Spilsby Fen division).

Marianne Overton - Lincolnshire Independents.

Ms Ayling is one of Lincolnshire’s highest profile UKIP politicians, coming second in the Police & Crime Commissioner elections for Lincolnshire earlier this year and coming third in the Great Grimsby constituency in last year’s General Election.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire Independents chose to support one candidate, their group leader Marianne Overton MBE, who said that she is “looking forward to promoting Sleaford and North Hykeham through the campaign.”

Ms Overton is a Lincolnshire County Councillor (Branston and Navenby division) and represents the Cliff Villages on North Kesteven District Council

She is also the Vice Chairman of the Local Government Association.

The Liberal Democrats have selected Ross Pepper as their candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Pepper was the parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Lincoln during last year’s General Election, coming fourth place.

He is also the chair of the Liberal Democrats locally, and he is a parish councillor for Skellingthorpe.

Other candidates who have already been confirmed for the upcoming by-election are Jim Clarke (Labour), Peter Hill a.k.a ‘The Iconic Arty Pole’ (Monster Raving Loony Party), Dr Caroline Johnson (Conservative), and Mark Suffield (Independent).

• The Sleaford & North Hykeham by-election will take place on Thursday December 8.