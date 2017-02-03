UKIP MP confirmed as panellist for ‘Any Questions?’ in Louth

The first panellist for BBC Radio Four’s ‘Any Questions?’, which will be broadcast live from Louth Town Hall next Friday (February 17), has been confirmed.

Douglas Carswell, the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) MP for Clacton, was confirmed as a panellist this week.

Mr Carswell was a Conservative Party MP from 2005 until August 2014, when he sensationally announced his defection to UKIP. At the time, Mr Carswell also announced his resignation as Clacton’s MP and triggered a by-election in the constituency, in which he stood and won - becoming UKIP’s first ever elected MP.

He also campaigned passionately in favour of the UK leaving the European Union ahead of last June’s referendum.

While Mr Carswell is currently the only confirmed panellist, further confirmations are expected next week.

The BBC Four programme will be broadcast live from Louth Town Hall at 8.02pm on February 17, and repeated at 1.10pm the following day.

• All tickets for the programme have now been claimed.