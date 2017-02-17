UNITARY AUTHORITY: East Lindsey District Council’s view

East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland, said: “The clear advice received by the Deputy Returning Officers was that a referendum run as proposed by the County Council in conjunction with the County Council election on May 4 would not have been legal.

“The County Council report on the matter states that they will be considering whether to undertake other means of consultation to seek public opinion in respect of future Local Government arrangements in Lincolnshire and we now await more information on this. “

