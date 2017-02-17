UNITARY AUTHORITY: Lincolnshire County Council leader’s view

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said the abolition of the county council and seven districts to create a new unitary system would save £150m over five years.

That money, he said, could be reinvested in service improvement and keep council tax down.

Coun Hill said: “The current system of councils in Lincolnshire is one we can no longer afford.

“A unitary model has successfully been adopted in many areas of the country and has proved to be simpler, better for services, more local and most importantly costs less to run, potentially saving £82,000 per week

“I believe the current system is complicated, wasteful and no longer financially sustainable.

“Without change, important local services are already being reduced and even cut entirely.”

