Unsung heroes to be rewarded at Lincolnshire Show

A highlight of the first day of the Lincolnshire Show, which has already seen thousands of people flocking through the gates, will be a presentation to unsung heroes from the area.

Marion Cotterrill, of Skegness, will be rewarded in this year’s Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizens Awards for spending half her life volunteering with the Guiding movement in Skegness, benefiting generations of youngsters.

Winners were chosen for their outstanding contribution to their local community following nominations by friends, neighbours and colleagues in recognition of their tireless efforts to help others and go the extra mile.

They will be presented with their awards by the leader of the County Council, Coun Martin Hill and chairman of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Andrew Hagues.

The presentation will take place this afternoon at the County Council’s Corporate Marquee stand.

Among the other winners from the area are Ann Munro and Anna Maltby - friends who hold regular get-togethers at Sleaford’s New Life Church.

The events have become a highlight in the town’s calendar for hundreds of pensioners.

It all started with a Christmas lunch in 2007 and now, 10 years later, they also arrange annual harvest meals and Easter and summer afternoon teas.

Other winners include Friends of Saxilby Library, who have helped a community library go from strength to strength, and a 15-year-old boy from Sutton-on-Sea, Jordan Havell, for his valuable work to protect marine wildlife.