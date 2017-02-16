UPDATE 2: Manby fire incident is scaled down

Update 2: As of 2.30pm today (Thursday), the incident has been scaled down to two pumps.

Update 1: Eight pumps are now in use at the derelict building, and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) has been requested as crews continue to tackle the fire.

Original article: Residents in Manby are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed this morning (Thursday) as fire crews tackle a blaze at a nearby derelict building.

The incident was reported at 9.38am, and emergency services are dealing with the fire using four pumps.

