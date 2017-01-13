UPDATE 2: Murder suspect granted police bail in Chase Tate death investigation

The 21-year-old man arrested on Wednesday, on suspicion of the murder of Chase Tate, has been released on bail to a date in March to allow the police investigation to continue.

The body of 23-year-old Chase was found lying next to the A1104 at Miles Cross Hill, Ulceby, in the early hours of Saturday (January 7).

A superintendents authority has been granted to extend the arrested man’s detention for a further six hours.

DCI Diane Coulson, from EMSOU Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing with our enquiries and would still very much like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A1104 between Alford and Ulceby Cross roundabout between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, or anyone that has any information about the death of Chase Tate.”

Anyone who can assist us should ring 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 in anonymity.

