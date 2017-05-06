UPDATE: 3,500 bales on fire as crews deal with massive fire in Louth

Six fire crews are currently tackling a fire involving 3,500 bales in Louth.
Agricultural machinery is being used to create fire breaks after crews were called at 11.12am on Saturday May 6 to Legbourne Road, Louth
Crews from Louth, Alford, Mablethorpe and Binbrook are in attendance at the yard in Legbourne Road.
UPDATE: A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “The incident at Legbourne Road has now been scaled down to four appliances, steady progress being made.”
