UPDATE: 3,500 bales on fire as crews deal with massive fire in Louth

Six fire crews are currently tackling a fire involving 3,500 bales in Louth.

Agricultural machinery is being used to create fire breaks after crews were called at 11.12am on Saturday May 6 to Legbourne Road, Louth

Crews from Louth, Alford, Mablethorpe and Binbrook are in attendance at the yard in Legbourne Road.

UPDATE: A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “The incident at Legbourne Road has now been scaled down to four appliances, steady progress being made.”