A 21-year-old man has been charged with stealing a charity bucket in Mablethorpe.

Jordan Lambert, 21, of South Street, Alford, was charged with theft after the charity bucket was stolen from the Co-op shop in Mablethorpe on Monday (October 16).

The charity bucket was being used to raise money for St Peter’s Church charity.

Lambert will appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 16.