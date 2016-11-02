UPDATE: Another motorbike stolen in Louth

A motorbike was stolen from Commercial Road in Louth yesterday (Tuesday), just one day after another motorbike was stolen from the Aldi car park.

PCSO Sally Hewitt, of the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing team, said that on Tuesday November 1, a BMW R1150R motorbike - displaying registration VE03VJY - was stolen from Commercial Road in Louth.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 52 of November 2 if you have any information.

The latest theft comes just one day after a black Pioneer Cruiser motorbike was stolen from the Aldi car park in Newbridge Hill on Monday evening.

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman told the Leader: “The investigating officers will be considering all possibilities, but there is no clear indication at this stage that the two incidents are connected.”

Police have also issued the following security advice for motorcyclists:

• Fit a tracking device to ensure recovery if the bike is stolen.

• Always put the steering lock and chains on.

• Keep your keys with you at all times and keep them safe at home.

• If you have a garage - use it.

• Make sure your garage is fitted with strong locks.

• Mark the main areas of the motorcycle with your registration number or post code.

• Purchase a good immobiliser.

• Do not advertise your motorcycle to the world by leaving it on the drive. If you do not have a garage, cover it.

• When you park your bike in a public place, cover it and park it in a well lit area.