UPDATE: ‘Armed police’ attend Mercer Row and Park Avenue

Multiple police cars containing armed police attended the scene in Mercer Row and Park Avenue in Louth this afternoon (Friday), as part of a ‘pre-planned arrest’.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has confirmed that the police activity relates to a ‘pre-planned arrest’ of a man on behalf of another police force.

Staff at business premises in Mercer Row said that the police cars turned up and blocked the street off near the junction with Upgate shortly before 1pm today - and armed police officers left their vehicles and entered a nearby building.

While crowds gathered in the street, the police officers promptly returned to their vehicles and left the scene without comment.

Eyewitnesses told the Leader that they did not see anyone else get into the vehicles other than the police officers.

