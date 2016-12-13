UPDATE: Burglary in Mount Pleasant Avenue, Louth

Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today (Wednesday) that the burglary took place in Mount Pleasant Avenue rather than St Bernard’s Avenue, contrary to their previous press release. We are happy to make this clarification.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that happened in Mount Pleasant Avenue, Louth, yesterday evening (December 12).

The burglary took place at around 10.30pm on Monday December 12.

A briefcase was stolen from the address, and police would particularly like to hear from any witnesses who saw anyone in the area carrying a briefcase, or who may have seen one abandoned anywhere.

If you have information, call 101 and quote incident number 448 of December 12.