UPDATE: Car stolen in Covenham burglary

Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that the stolen car has now been located, and thank all those who shared their appeal.

Previous article:

A car has been stolen in Covenham St Bartholomew overnight (Tuesday-Wednesday) and it is currently still missing.

The grey Ford Focus Estate, with registration AN08NKP, was stolen during a burglary in the village.

PCSO Sally Hewitt, from the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said that the vehicle is currently outstanding - and has urged residents to call 999 immediately if they see the vehicle in motion (or call 101 if the vehicle is stationary).

If you spot the vehicle and call the police, quote incident number 43 of November 23.