UPDATE: Fire crews rush to scrap yard fire in Horncastle

Nine fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at a scrap yard in Horncastle this afternoon (Friday).

The fire, in Hemingby Lane, was reported shortly before 2.30pm today. The road is currently closed while the incident is ongoing.

Fire in Hemingby Lane, Horncastle (Photo: Submitted)

Appliances from Horncastle, Spilsby, Louth, Woodhall Spa are in attendance, plus an aerial ladder platform from Boston.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has advised that occupants in nearby properties should keep their windows closed due to the smoke plume.

Fire officers at the scene confirmed that there were no injuries and no fire risk to the public.

Station officer Spencer Creek, from Lincoln, said he expects the fire crews to be at the scene for at least another couple of hours.

He added that the fire was contained, but the crews are concerned with preventing the ‘run off’ water from going into the nearby River Bain.

