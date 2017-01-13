Update: High tide reaches peak in Mablethorpe - All still safe and well

As the high tide reaches its peak this morning (6.30am - Friday, January 13) in Mablethorpe - There is currently no water overspill nearing the promenade.

Our photographer Trevor Bradford is currently out on scene and has said he has witnessed higher tides in the summer, compared to what is being seen this morning.

The A52 road at Trusthorpe is currently closed, providing no access from Sutton on Sea to Mablethorpe as a precaution and is said to be closed all day.

Officials are still advising people to be vigilant because a storm surge still may come at some point today and are saying to still not go out onto the promenade if it is not necessary.

Bobby Baldwin who owns the Snack Shack on the promenade in Mablethorpe who has been on the seafront this morning told The Leader: “It’s still quite quiet here and it’s not looking bad at all.

“I have seen a lot worse in the past than this. There is some water near the prom, but it would have to be a lot worse yet to be a storm surge.

“There is a slight off shore wind, but nothing to worry about at the moment.”

It has also been reported locally that a small number of people did stay at the ‘rest centre’ that was based in the Meridian Centre in Louth.

Concerns now lie with this evenings high tide where again, a storm surge still might come.

Primary school’s in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea will be closed today.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Did you evacuate your home last night?

Email your thoughts, photographs and videos to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.