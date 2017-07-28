UPDATE: Items recovered following ‘successful’ drugs raid in Mablethorpe

Police have confirmed that a drugs raid took place in Mablethorpe this morning (Friday, July 28) and items have been recovered from a property.

The raid took place at a property in Victoria Road at around 11.30am with local police officers, the East Midlands Specialist Search Team, and a specialist search dog in attendance.

The scene of the drugs raid in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, earlier today (July 28).

Police Inspector for the Lincolnshire Coast, Matthew Bennison, said: “We can confirm that three people have been arrested following the raid we undertook today, and they have been taken to Skegness so they can help us with our investigation.

“Items have been removed from an address in Victoria Road, with officers gaining access to the property via a passageway in Knowle Street.”

Inspector Bennison also said that officers are still in the area, and searches will continue over the next couple of hours.

He said: “I would just like to reassure the public that we take these things seriously, but it can sometimes take us a bit of time to piece together the full picture.

“We are grateful for the support and information passed on to us by members of the public, as this is massively important for us to be able to carry out our operations.”

Inspector Bennison said that Lincolnshire Police have ‘zero tolerance’ for the supply and control of drugs in Mablethorpe, and that anyone who does not abide by the law can expect to see more warrants undertaken in the coming weeks and months.

• If you have any information that may help the police with their enquiries, or if you see anything suspicious, contact them via their 101 non-emergency number.